Acura ZDX and Acura Prologue Instrument Panels Fail

More than 65,000 vehicles recalled for instrument panel and infotainment screen failures.

March 5, 2026 — Acura has recalled 2024 Acura ZDX and 2024 Acura Prologue vehicles because the instrument panel displays mail fail.

More than 65,000 Acura vehicles may also lose the infotainment screen displays for the backup cameras, showing blank screens instead of images.

Acura blames both problems on software errors that can be fixed by updating the radio control module software.

Honda/Acura received notice of the problem but by May 2025 couldn't replicate the failures. By December 2025 engineers were still trying to trace the defect, and in February Acura knew of 148 warranty claims. However, there are no injury or crash reports.

When the instrument panel fails a driver won't see important functions such as the speedometer, tachometer, warning lights and indicators. Failure of the center infotainment screen will cause a loss of the rearview camera picture.

Acura says the problem can occur intermittently and restarting the vehicle may bring back the lost functions.

Acura will mail recall letters April 20, 2026, but Acura owners may call 888-234-2138.

Acura's numbers for this recall are TNL and XNK.