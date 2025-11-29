Honda Sticky Steering Lawsuit Proceeds Into 2026

Consolidated class action lawsuit alleges Honda Civics, CR-Vs, HR-Vs and Acura Integras defective.

November 29, 2025 — A Honda lawsuit filed over problems with sticky steering wheels will proceed into at least the middle of 2026 after the judge recently set new case deadlines.

The Honda sticky steering lawsuit will also proceed even though Honda recalled 1.7 million vehicles in 2024 to repair the steering which could feel stuck while driving.

The sticky steering lawsuit includes these vehicles allegedly equipped with defective electric power steering systems.

2022-2024 Honda Civic

2022-2024 Honda Civic SI

2023-2024 Honda CR-V

2023-2024 Honda HR-V

2023-2024 Acura Integra

At least three Honda sticky steering lawsuits were filed beginning just days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Honda Civic sticky steering wheels.

The government later added other models to the investigation, and three class actions (Murillo v. American Honda, Gonzalez v. American Honda, Burgos v. American Honda) were consolidated into one.

The plaintiffs claim Honda knew the steering systems were defective before the vehicles were first sold, but the automaker supposedly covered up the defects even while knowing people could be injured or killed. Honda allegedly did this just to make money.

Honda's engineers determined a sticky steering wheel was caused by problems with the steering worm gears, and the problem was more likely to occur to a vehicle with low mileage.

In October 2024, Honda recalled 1.7 million of the vehicles due to steering wheels that could feel stuck while driving. Dealers were told to install new steering worm wheel gear springs, remove any grease on the worm wheels and add new grease.

Federal safety regulators closed their investigation in January 2025 based on Honda's sticky steering recall.

But while the government says Honda's recall of 1.7 million vehicles is good enough, the plaintiffs disagree and the class action will move forward into 2026.

Honda Sticky Steering Lawsuit — New Deadlines Set

Judge André Birotte Jr. recently set new case deadlines that will reach to the middle of 2026 and beyond.

The plaintiffs will file another sticky steering class action lawsuit by February 20, 2026, and Honda has until March 20, 2026, to file its motion to dismiss. The plaintiffs will have until April 17, 2026, to file their opposition to Honda's motion to dismiss, then Honda has until May 8, 2026, to file a reply in support of its motion to dismiss the sticky steering lawsuit.

There will be no court hearing on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit until after June 5, 2026.

The Honda sticky steering lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Burgos, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Greenstone Law APC, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP.