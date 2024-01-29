Honda Civic Sticky Steering Lawsuits Consolidated

Three Honda class actions consolidated into one which alleges the steering wheels get stuck.

January 29, 2024 — Honda Civic sticky steering class action lawsuits have been consolidated into one class action which alleges 2022-2023 Civics have defects that cause the steering wheels to stick while driving.

As with many class actions, once one is filed different lawyers will begin filling identical or very similar lawsuits against an automaker. Because the class actions are the same, judges will likely consolidate the legal complaints into one.

In the case of Honda Civic sticky steering wheels, Murillo v. American Honda Motor, Gonzalez v. American Honda and Burgos v. American Honda were thrown together, with Burgos v. American Honda designated as the lead case.

According to the consolidated class action, 2022-2023 Honda Civics are equipped with electric power steering systems that cause the steering wheels to feel stuck while driving.

The first Honda Civic sticky steering lawsuit wasn't filed until after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation.

The initial federal investigation includes 2022-2023 Honda Civics and was opened after owners filed at least 145 complaints about sticky steering wheels. There had been no crash or injury reports because the steering isn't stuck in place as drivers can use more effort to get the wheel to move.

The Honda Civic sticky steering investigation was upgraded in December 2023 to include 2022-2023 Honda Civic, 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Acura Integra vehicles.

Honda engineers found problems with the worm gear and worm wheel inside the steering gear.

Honda also noticed most of the complaints were associated with low-mileage vehicles being driven in straight lines when the steering felt stuck.

The automaker also determined the worm wheel teeth can deform on the worm gear and cause a sudden increase in steering effort.

The Honda Civic sticky steering class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Burgos, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Greenstone Law APC, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, and Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP.