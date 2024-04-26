Genesis Fuel Pump Recall Issued For Pump Failures

Hyundai/Genesis recalls 36,000 Genesis GV70, GV80, G80 and Genesis G90 vehicles.

April 26, 2024 — A Genesis fuel pump recall includes 36,000 model year 2022-2023 Genesis GV70, GV80, G80 and Genesis G90 vehicles.

Several automakers have issued fuel pump recalls in recent years, and now Genesis has announced a recall because the fuel pump impellers can deform.

High ambient heat can deform the impeller which interferes with the fuel pump housing and causes the pump to fail. A Genesis vehicle will stall and a driver won't be able to restart the vehicle.

Swelling of the low-pressure fuel pump impellers caused a September 2023 recall of more than 20,600 model year 2021-2022 Genesis G80, 2021-2022 Genesis GV80 and 2022 Genesis GV70 vehicles.

Genesis continued to monitor warranty claims for vehicles that were not included in the 2023 recall and found increased claims for vehicles built from July and August 2023.

Hyundai/Genesis collected fuel pumps and found many with swollen impellers, and those pumps were built outside the production dates for the recalled Genesis fuel pumps.

At least 463 fuel pump incidents have occurred between July 27, 2022, and February 13, 2024, but there have been no reports of crashes, injuries or fires in the U.S.

A Canadian Genesis fuel pump recall involves 4,570 vehicles.

Genesis will mail fuel pump recall letters June 18, 2024, and dealers will replace the fuel pump assemblies.

Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's fuel pump recall number is 022G.