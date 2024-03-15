Genesis Turbocharger Oil Supply Pipe Recall Expanded

More than 31,000 Genesis G80, Genesis G90 and Genesis G70 cars recalled over fire risk.

March 14, 2024 — More than 31,000 Genesis G80, Genesis G90 and Genesis G70 cars are recalled to fix problems with the left turbocharger oil feed pipes that may leak oil.

This Genesis recall is an expansion of a July 2019 Genesis turbocharger oil supply pipe recall.

The recalled 2018-2020 Genesis G80, 2017-2022 G90 and 2019-2022 G70 vehicles are equipped with 3.3-liter V6 turbocharged engines with left turbocharger oil feed pipes that may deteriorate and leak oil.

Leaking oil which makes contact with hot engine components can cause a fire.

An ongoing 2023 investigation was conducted into reports of turbocharger oil supply pipes cracking in Genesis vehicles equipped with 3.3L turbocharged engines in Korea and other foreign markets.

Genesis was also seeing an increasing trend of turbocharger oil supply pipe repairs performed during cold seasons.

The automaker determined the oil feed pipe material was prone to crack after prolonged exposure to the engine compartment heat and subsequent cooling or hardening of the pipe material.

Genesis is aware of at least 81 reports of pipe problems, but there have been no reports of crashes, injuries or fires.

About 3,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Genesis will mail recall letters May 7, 2024, and dealerships will replace the left turbocharger oil feed pipes.

Genesis owners may call 855-371-9460 and ask about turbocharger oil feed pipe recall number 019G.

The new turbo oil supply pipe material was changed to stainless steel to better handle high ambient temperatures.

And if you had to visit a dealer from the 2019 Genesis recall, you'll need to do it again.