Hyundai ICCU Recall Involves IONIQ and Genesis Vehicles

Hyundai ICCU (integrated charging control unit) problems affect 12-volt batteries.

March 22, 2024 — Hyundai 12-volt battery problems have caused a recall of about 100,000 vehicles due to defective integrated charging control units.

Those units can become damaged and stop charging the 12-volt batteries in these recalled vehicles.

2022-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2023-2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2023-2024 Genesis GV60

2023-2024 Genesis GV70 "Electrified"

2023-2024 Genesis GV80 "Electrified"

The Hyundai and Genesis vehicles are equipped with integrated charging control units (ICCUs) which charge the 12-volt auxiliary batteries and power low-voltage accessory equipment.

Electrical loads can damage charging control internal components and open the fuse and block the ability to charge the 12V battery.

According to Hyundai, a vehicle will enter fail-safe mode "that allows immediate full propulsion while gradually reducing motive power over an extended time period. Vehicle systems such as air bags, braking, and powered steering remain operational."

However, the vehicle will provide driver warnings and will eventually stop moving if a driver continues to drive the vehicle. Hyundai says a vehicle will retain power for about 22 to 45 minutes after the initial ICCU fault detection.

By examining ICCU warranty claims, engineers found heat damage on the low-voltage "converter field effect transistors."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Hyundai in April 2023 about an IONIQ 5 that lost power.

NHTSA then opened an investigation in June 2023 to look into ICCU failures in 2022-2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles.

Hyundai followed in July 2023 by launching service campaign SC997 in the U.S.

Hyundai says a vehicle owner will receive multiple warnings over a period of time, then there is plenty of time to safely drive the vehicle in fail-safe mode. But the automaker issued the recall out of an "abundance of caution" for vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

Between March 8, 2022, through March 5, 2024, Hyundai was aware of 618 "unique incidents in the U.S.," but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Hyundai and Genesis recall letters are expected to be mailed May 14, 2024.

Dealerships will update the integrated charging control unit software, and the units and fuses will be replaced if needed.

Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 257/021G.