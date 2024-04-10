Hyundai Santa Fe Backup Camera Recall Affects 2024 Model Year

Hyundai recalls 20,000 Santa Fe SUVs because the backup camera images can become blocked.

April 9, 2024 — A 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera recall affects more than 20,000 vehicles because the rearview camera images may be blocked by trailer parking assist messages.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs will need to be brought to dealerships for updates to the backup camera system software.

A blocked rearview camera image violates federal safety standards because a Santa Fe driver will experience reduced rearward visibility.

Hyundai discovered the problem in February during routine 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera shipping quality confirmation.

It didn't take long for engineers to conclude faulty software logic was the cause of the trailer parking assist messages blocking the rearview camera images.

When Hyundai filed recall documents with the government, the automaker knew of two incidents related to the camera images.

However, there have been no crashes or injuries caused by the blocked rearview camera images.

Nearly 2,000 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera image recall letters will be mailed around June 1, 2024.

Owners of 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs may call 855-371-9460 and refer to recall number 258.