Recall: Hyundai Elantra, Venue and Kona Vehicles May Stall

Hyundai recalls 17,000 vehicles to replace the exhaust gas recirculation valve assemblies.

May 11, 2024 — A Hyundai exhaust gas recirculation valve recall affects 17,000 vehicles because short circuits may cause the vehicles to lose drive power and stall.

The recalled 2024 Hyundai Elantra, Venue, and Kona vehicles are equipped with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve assemblies that may contain sensors contaminated with solder flux during supplier manufacturing.

"A electrical short within the EGR valve could lead to a malfunction of the EGR valve or crank position sensor, both of which reside on the same power circuit, resulting in MIL [malfunction indicator light] illumination and/or a sudden loss of motive power during operation." — Hyundai

Hyundai learned in March about customer complaints about vehicles losing power while driving. Customers reported the problem was caused by the EGR valve sensors.

By April 17, 2024, Hyundai knew of 14 incidents in the U.S. At the same time, the supplier told Hyundai about a problem involving solder flux contamination of the EGR valve sensor leads.

According to Hyundai, the flux contamination could carbonize over time and potentially lead to an electrical short circuit between the terminal leads. Additionally, the electrical short can disrupt power to the crankshaft position sensor, resulting in a vehicle stall.

About 3,500 of the Hyundai vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai dealers will replace the exhaust gas recirculation valve assemblies once recall letters are mailed June 28, 2024.

Hyundai Elantra, Venue, and Kona owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and refer to Hyundai's recall number 260.