Dim Hyundai and Kia Headlights Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride dim headlights allegedly make driving at night too dangerous.

April 7, 2024 — Dim Hyundai and Kia headlights have caused a class action lawsuit which includes 2020-present Kia Telluride and 2020-present Hyundai Palisade vehicles.

According to the Hyundai and Kia headlight lawsuit, the headlights are defective because moisture and humidity flow through faulty seals which cause condensation.

The headlight output is allegedly so dim it makes driving the Kia Tellurides and Hyundai Palisades too dangerous to drive at night.

The Hyundai and Kia class action also alleges the headlights become improperly aimed and unfocused and fail to properly illuminate the road.

In addition, the dim headlight lawsuit alleges not only are the seals defective, but so are the gaskets, headlight assemblies and the internal headlight connections.

Hyundai Kia Dim Headlight Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

The dim headlight lawsuit was filed for more than $5 million by California plaintiff Ahmand Young. Mr. Young says he purchased a new 2022 Kia Telluride in December 2021.

The plaintiff asserts the Kia dealership didn't tell him the Telluride headlights were defective, and he would not have purchased the vehicle if Kia would not have concealed the defects.

The plaintiff says the Kia Telluride headlights were dim shortly after he purchased the new vehicle. He contends he sometimes drives with high beams to compensate for the low visibility because of the dim headlights.

However, the lawsuit alleges even the high beams are too dim to provide sufficient light.

Young says he tries not to drive his Kia Telluride at night or in bad weather due to the dim headlights.

"Plaintiff is in fear of, and in danger from, unilluminated pedestrians, animals, and road hazards while driving at night." — Kia dim headlight class action lawsuit

The plaintiff brought his Telluride to a Kia dealer in April 2023 to complain about the dim headlights, "but at no time did the dealership address his concerns or agree to repair the issue. Plaintiff has not received a permanent repair under warranty, and his vehicle continues to exhibit the Headlight Defect."

The dim Hyundai and Kia headlights are allegedly a "significant safety hazard," yet the class action alleges Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride owners are charged for repairs even while the vehicles are still covered by their warranties.

The dim headlight class action lawsuit alleges several technical service bulletins (TSBs) have been issued by Hyundai and Kia to dealerships due to dim headlights. But the lawsuit also alleges none of the repairs fix the dim headlight problem.

Additionally, the plaintiff argues dealerships use the same allegedly defective headlights and components as replacements which also fail.

The same lawyers who filed this dim headlight class action lawsuit also filed a Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride dim headlight lawsuit in December 2022.

The Hyundai and Kia dim headlight class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Ahmand Young v. Hyundai Motor America., Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger Montague PC.