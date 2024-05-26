There Will Be No 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Engine Investigation

Petition requested a federal investigation into 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3L GDI Lambda-II engines.

May 26, 2024 — There will be no federal investigation into 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles equipped with 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a petition in February claiming the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3L engines were defective.

The petitioner requested NHTSA to open a formal investigation that could lead to an engine recall of the Santa Fe SUVs.

The 3.3L V-Shaped GDI Lambda-II engines allegedly caused the Hyundai vehicles to lose power as the engines locked-up. The petition also said the engines knocked and lost power right before they stalled, but the alleged problem didn't cause any warning lights to illuminate.

Safety regulators analyzed complaint and manufacturer data and determined the complaint rate was low and vehicles that lost power had high mileage at the time of the incidents.

NHTSA notes technical service bulletin 19-EM-002H instructs dealerships to set maintenance reminders at the completion of routine maintenance service or anytime a repair is performed that requires new engine oil.

Hyundai says this maintenance reminder will help convince 2017 Santa Fe owners to follow proper oil maintenance intervals.

Additionally, the 2017 Santa Fe SUVs with 3.3L V-shaped Lambda-II engines will be added to Hyundai’s existing TSB 23-EM-007H related to combustion chamber cleaning. According to NHTSA, "these actions will help limit negative consumer incidents related to loss of motive power."

Hyundai has also extended the limited engine warranty for 2013-2019 Santa Fe SUVs equipped with 3.3L V-shaped Lambda-II engines, including those involved in the defect petition. The updated coverage is 15 years or 150,000 miles and details are contained in TSB 24-EM-003H.

The government has denied the petition to investigate 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe engine problems based on Hyundai's service interval reminder, combustion chamber cleaning and extended warranty.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Engine Recall

In 2017, Hyundai announced a 2017 Santa Fe engine recall for about 400 SUVs after owners complained of knocking noise and stalled 3.3L engines. The new 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe engine bearings were seizing because of problems with the crankshaft pins.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe engine recall was necessary due to heat treatment of the crankshaft pins. Hyundai determined a heat treatment coil wasn't positioned properly in the machine, so the crankshaft pins didn't receive the appropriate heat treatment.

Owners of 2017 Santa Fe SUVs complained of engines that hesitated and made knocking noise. Typically the check engine and oil pressure warning lights activated.