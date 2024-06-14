Chevrolet Corvette Recall Issued Over Seat Belt Problems

More than 13,000 model year 2024-2025 Chevy Corvettes after 56 seat belt complaints.

June 14, 2024 — General Motors has recalled its 2024-2025 Chevrolet Corvette cars because the driver and passenger seat belt retractors may lock in stowed positions and not accessible to occupants.

About 13,500 Chevy Corvettes are recalled for dealers to replace the front seat belt retractors.

"If the seatbelt becomes locked in the stowed position, an occupant attempting to use the seatbelt will notice that the belt webbing is locked and cannot be extracted from the retractor." — GM

In February, a GM engineer reported an issue with a locked-up seat belt retractor on a 2024 Corvette, causing GM to open an investigation.

The supplier found two retractor components out of specification, and the retractor can lock in the stowed position if the seat belt is fully engaged.

GM found 56 complaints about the Corvette seat belts which were received between October 13, 2023, and May 21, 2024.

However, the automaker hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Chevrolet Corvette recall letters are expected to be mailed July 22, 2024, but Corvette owners may call 800-222-1020.

The Chevy Corvette seat belt retractor recall number is N242441390.