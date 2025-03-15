GM 10-Speed Transmissions Cause Wheels to Lockup

General Motors recalls more than 90,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles.

March 15, 2025 — A General Motors 10-speed transmission recall involves more than 90,000 of these vehicles because the front wheels can lockup while driving.

2019-2020 Cadillac CT6

2020-2021 Cadillac CT4

2020-2021 Cadillac CT5

2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro

GM says the 10-speed transmission control valve may suffer from excess wear over time and cause a loss of pressure within the valve. The result is harsh shifting, and in "rare cases" the front wheels can experience a "momentary" lockup which occurs in a downshift from eighth gear.

"Excessive wear within the transmission control valve body can cause a fluid leak leading to a pressure drop that causes certain valves to move unexpectedly." — General Motors

GM dealers will install new transmission control module software that will monitor transmission valve performance and detect excess wear about 10,000 miles before a wheel lockup could occur.

If a problem occurs, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear which will prevent the possibility of a wheel lockup. Additionally, a driver will see a service engine light and reduced propulsion message in the instrument panel.

GM 10-speed transmission recall letters are expected to be mailed April 21, 2025.

Cadillac owners may call 800-333-4223 and Chevrolet customers can call 800-222-1020. GM's 10-speed transmission recall number is N242480630.