Hyundai Santa Fe Backup Camera Recall Affects 152,500 Vehicles

Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles are equipped with rearview cameras that may fail.

November 28, 2025 — Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera problems have caused a recall of 2024-2025 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles.

The problem occurred when the rearview cameras were incorrectly installed during production.

The recall affects about 152,500 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid vehicles.

"The camera’s main wire harness was improperly assembled by the supplier, causing increased tension and wear in the cable’s shield line, and resulting in poor terminal contact when connected to the camera." — Hyundai

From March through June 2025, Hyundai tested 21 rearview camera assemblies after complaints about backup cameras that failed and required warranty claims.

Engineers discovered solder cracks near the wire harness terminals connecting the harnesses to the cameras. The supplier determined the “end-of-line” wire harnesses were packaged without allowing for variation in cable routing and movement. Harnesses were also found with twisted wires due to increased tension.

A Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera recall in Canada includes 9,054 vehicles.

Hyundai Santa Fe backup camera recall letters should be mailed January 19, 2026. Dealers will replace the rearview cameras and reposition the wiring harnesses.

Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about backup camera recall number 288.