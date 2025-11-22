Hyundai Sonata Fuel Tank Recall: Tanks Swell and Melt

Hyundai recalls nearly 91,000 Sonata cars because of purge check valve problems.

November 21, 2025 — A Hyundai Sonata fuel tank recall has been announced for nearly 91,000 cars with gas tanks that can expand and melt.

Hyundai says the Sonatas are equipped with 1.6-liter turbocharged engines.

The recall involves 2020-2023 Hyundai Sonata fuel tanks that may have damaged purge check valves that can allow air to enter the fuel tanks.

This can cause the gas tank to swell and make contact against hot exhaust components, melting the tank and allowing fuel to leak. Leaking fuel could cause a fire.

According to Hyundai:

"The purge control system check valve may gradually wear and malfunction, allowing a backflow of compressed air from the turbocharger to enter the fuel tank."

Hyundai had issued emissions service campaign SC9B1 in November 2024, and it was due to repairs from this campaign that Hyundai discovered the fuel tank problems.

Hyundai is aware of at least seven complaints about gas tank leaks in the U.S. and Canada, but there are no crash or injury reports.

The Hyundai Sonata fuel tank recall involves 5,616 cars in Canada.

Hyundai dealerships will replace the purge control system check valve and inspect and replace any damaged fuel tanks or components. Dealers will also update the engine control unit software.

Hyundai Sonata fuel tank recall letters should be mailed January 16, 2026. But if you have questions about the recall, call Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about fuel tank recall number 286.

A Hyundai Sonata class action lawsuit was filed in January about swelling gas tanks, a lawsuit which blames the purge control check valves.