Hyundai Recalls 569,000 Palisades Over Seat Belts

The Hyundai Palisade seat belt buckles can fail to latch.

September 20, 2025 — Hyundai has problems with Palisade seat belt buckles in the front seats and second-row window seats in about 569,000 Palisades.

Recalled are 2020-2025 Hyundai Palisade SUVs equipped with seat belt buckles that may fail to latch.

Hyundai is advising occupants to insert the seat belts firmly into the buckles with "quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured, until the recall remedy is performed."

The recall follows an August 2024 federal Hyundai Palisade investigation into seat belt problems.

Hyundai says the seat belt buckle assembly may have defective components that can interfere with the latch channels, especially in cold temperatures.

"Improperly produced seat belt buckles, combined with slow insertion of the seat belt tongue plate, may prevent the seat belt buckle from fully latching." — Hyundai

Hyundai customers may realize the audible click when fastening the seat belt may be lighter than normal. And, an unbuckled seat belt should activate additional warnings.

Hyundai is aware of about 550 Palisade seat belt buckle reports filed from September 4, 2019, through July 9, 2025.

Hyundai dealers will replace the Palisade seat belt buckles if necessary. Hyundai Palisade seat belt buckle recall letters will be mailed beginning November 10, 2025.

Palisade owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about Hyundai Palisade seat belt buckle recall number 283.