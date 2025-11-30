Land Rover Turbo Lawsuit Settlement Approved

Class action lawsuit alleges Land Rover turbochargers fail and cause engine failures.

November 29, 2025 — A Land Rover turbo lawsuit has been settled after five years in court.

The Land Rover turbo lawsuit includes these vehicles if equipped with brazed scroll turbochargers.

2013–2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2015–2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

2013–2015 Land Rover LR2

According to the Land Rover turbocharger lawsuit, the vehicles enter limp mode and can't accelerate safely when the turbochargers fail. The class action further claims turbocharger problems damage the engine which sometimes requires replacement.

The class action was filed in 2020 and had been dismissed by the judge in 2021. But the judge allowed the plaintiffs to change and refile their original lawsuit four times. Land Rover decided to settle to put an end to the time-consuming and expensive litigation, but the automaker denies all the allegations and insists the vehicles are not defective.

When the plaintiffs filed their class action lawsuit, they wanted Land Rover to "engage in corrective advertising" to tell consumers about the alleged turbocharger defects. The plaintiffs also demanded that Land Rover create "a comprehensive program to repair or replace the Turbocharger in all Class Vehicles, and/or buyback all Class Vehicles."

But as you will see with the settlement terms, the plaintiffs settled for much less.

Land Rover Turbocharger Settlement

The turbo settlement provides a warranty extension and reimbursements, but pay close attention to the conditions that must be met. This is especially true considering some of these vehicles are 12 years old and it's likely a customer will still be stuck paying something out-of-pocket.

Land Rover Turbocharger Warranty Extension

Land Rover agreed to a turbo warranty extension to cover turbocharger repairs or replacements performed by Land Rover dealerships, subject to these time and mileage conditions.

To qualify for 100% extended warranty coverage, the vehicle must both have been in service for eight years or less and have been driven for 80,000 miles or less at the time the dealer diagnosed a turbocharger failure with supporting documentation.

To qualify for 60% extended warranty coverage, the vehicle must both have been in service for nine years or less and have been driven for 90,000 miles or less at the time the dealer diagnosed a turbocharger failure with supporting documentation.

To qualify for 50% extended warranty coverage, the vehicle must both have been in service for 10 years or less and have been driven for 100,000 miles or less at the time the dealer diagnosed a turbocharger failure with supporting documentation.

Warranty Extension for Engine Damage Caused by Turbocharger

Land Rover agreed to a warranty extension to cover engine repairs or replacement due to turbocharger failure and performed by Land Rover dealerships, subject to these time and mileage conditions.

To qualify for 100% extended warranty coverage, the vehicle must both have been in service for eight years or less and have been driven for 80,000 miles or less at the time the dealer diagnosed engine failure caused by the turbo, with supporting documentation, or the engine is repaired or replaced as a result of a turbocharger failure.

To qualify for 30% extended warranty coverage, the vehicle must both have been in service for nine to 10 years or less and have been driven for 100,000 miles or less at the time the dealer diagnosed engine failure caused by the turbo, with supporting documentation, or the engine is repaired or replaced as a result of a turbocharger failure.

There is an additional warranty extension for vehicles that do not meet the above time and mileage limitations for 12 months/12,500 miles from the date of replacement (whichever occurs first).

Land Rover Turbo Lawsuit — Reimbursements

According to the settlement, reimbursement is for turbocharger repairs and replacements.

Land Rover will provide reimbursement to a customer for out-of-pocket costs incurred, prior to the date the warranty extension goes into force, as a result of the repair or replacement of a turbocharger. However, everything is subject to the time and mileage limitations below.

To qualify for 100% reimbursement, the vehicle must both have been in service for eight years or less and have been driven for 80,000 miles or less at the time the turbocharger failure is diagnosed by a Land Rover dealer or the turbo is repaired or replaced. There must be supporting documentation.

To qualify for the 60% reimbursement, the vehicle must both have been in service for nine years or less and have been driven for 90,000 miles or less at the time the turbocharger failure is diagnosed by a Land Rover dealer or the turbo is repaired or replaced. There must be supporting documentation.

To qualify for the 50% reimbursement, the vehicle must both have been in service for 10 years or less and have been driven for 100,000 miles or less at the time the turbocharger failure is diagnosed by a Land Rover dealer or the turbo is repaired or replaced. There must be supporting documentation.

According to the turbo lawsuit settlement, reimbursement is capped at $3,750.

Reimbursement for Engine Repairs or Replacement

To qualify for 100% reimbursement, the vehicle must both have been in service for eight years or less and have been driven for 80,000 miles or less at the time the engine damage as a result of a turbocharger failure is diagnosed by a dealer or the engine is repaired or replaced as a result of a brazed scroll turbocharger failure (whichever occurs first). Supporting documentation is required.

To qualify for 30% reimbursement, the vehicle must both have been in service for nine to 10 years or less and have been driven for 100,000 miles or less at the time the engine damage as a result of a turbocharger failure is diagnosed by a dealer or the engine is repaired or replaced as a result of a brazed scroll turbocharger failure (whichever occurs first). Supporting documentation is required.

Engine repair or replacement reimbursement is capped at $12,000.

According to the settlement, these 18 vehicle owners who filed the class action will receive $2,500 each:

Jennifer Bullard, Natalie Bush, Lynn Cohn, Raymond Darbenzio, James Davies, Liliana De La Torre, Loretta Flynn-Murphy, William Gilchrist, Jamie Gonzalez, Emily Harrell, Tom Herbener, Rodney Howard, Bill Liquori, Kelly McNew, Angela Pick, Sydney Postle, Lolitha Shepherd, and Jeffrey Wilbur.

The lawyers representing those customers will receive $6,600,000 in attorneys’ fees, and reimbursement of $171,502.81 in expenses.

The Land Rover turbocharger lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Flynn-Murphy, et al., v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Seeger Weiss LLP, and Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C.