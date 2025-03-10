Land Rover Recalls 2020 Range Rover Evoques

About 1,500 SUVs are recalled because of problems with the front knee airbags.

March 10, 2025 — Land Rover has recalled its 2020 Range Rover Evoque vehicles because the covers for the right-side lower knee airbags may come loose and allow the airbag cushions to unfold.

The cushion cover may become loose due to loose adhesive on the airbag dust cover, making the airbags useless in a crash.

Land Rover has received reports about both front knee airbags that detached and were visible in the footwell.

About 1,500 SUVs are affected by the recall.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed April 11, 2025.

Land Rover owners may call 800-637-6837 and ask about knee airbag recall number N978.