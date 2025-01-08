Land Rover Range Rover Backup Camera Recall Announced

Land Rover recalls 12,600 vehicles because the rearview camera images may be blank, distorted.

January 8, 2025 — A Land Rover Range Rover backup camera recall affects about 12,600 vehicles that may display blank or distorted rearview camera images.

The recalled 2022-2023 Range Rover backup cameras are mounted on the rear bumpers, but water can enter the cameras and cause problems with the rearview images.

Land Rover opened an investigation in September 2024 after complaints about backup camera image failures.

According to Land Rover, engineers determined water could cause delamination of the pressure compensation element and cause the image display to appear distorted or blank.

There have been no reported crashes or injuries as a result of this problem. But Land Rover has received 244 claims and field reports in the U.S.

More than 600 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover is working on how the backup camera problems will be corrected, but Range Rover owners should watch for recall letters around the middle of February 2025.

Range Rover owners may call the automaker at 800-637-6837. Land Rover's backup camera recall number is N946.