Land Rover Touchscreen Failures Cause Recall of 31,000 Vehicles

Recall of Land Rover Discovery Sports, Land Rover Defenders and Land Rover Range Rover Evoques.

January 24, 2025 — Land Rover touchscreen failures have caused a recall of more than 31,000 vehicles because the center console touchscreens can go blank when starting the vehicles.

Land Rover says a mismatch in clock timing in the touchscreen causes the problem.

The recall includes 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport, 2023-2024 Land Rover Defender and 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vehicles.

Losing the touchscreen means losing the backup camera image, something not allowed under federal safety standards.

Land Rover opened an investigation in March 2024 regarding center console touchscreen failures and testing was conducted by a supplier. But the automaker closed the investigation without further action. That changed when more touchscreen failures were reported and the investigation was reopened in October 2024.

Land Rover has received 1,025 touchscreen failure claims and field reports in the U.S. between April 2023 and November 2024.

About 3,000 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Land Rover touchscreen recall letters will be mailed March 14, 2025, and dealers will update the center console touchscreen software.

Land Rover owners who have questions should call 800-637-6837. Land Rover's touchscreen recall number is N972.