Land Rover Range Rovers Recalled For Seat Belt Buckles

Land Rover recalls 7,000 vehicles because the seat belt buckles may fail.

March 17, 2025 — Land Rover has recalled its 2025 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles because of problems with the seat belt buckles.

More than 7,200 Land Rovers need their center seat belt buckles and buckle retaining bolts replaced.

The Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports are currently equipped with second-row center seat belt buckles that may not latch correctly. This can leave an occupant unprotected in a crash.

Engineers determined the second-row center seat belt buckles may have been manufactured out of specification because one of the jigs used at the buckle supplier did not secure the buckle’s internal cable in the correct location during a riveting process.

"The incorrectly located internal cable can provide an obstruction to the seat belt tongue and prevent correct latching. The tongue may appear secure when correct latching has not occurred." — Land Rover

Land Rover is not aware of any crash or injury reports relating to the seat belt buckle problems.

Land Rover seat belt buckle recall letters should be mailed May 2, 2025, then dealerships will replace the components.

Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and ask about seat belt buckle recall number N989.