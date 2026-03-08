Is Your Honda Prologue Clicking When Turning? Lawsuit Blames Axles

Honda Prologue class action lawsuit alleges front drive axles cause clicking and clinking noise.

March 8, 2026 — A Honda Prologue class action lawsuit has been filed after two customers complained of clicking noise when turning, allegedly due to problems with the front drive axles.

In December 2025 Honda told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the "clicking noise will not impact normal driving and the symptom is currently being investigated."

But according to the Prologue class action, the 2024-2026 Honda SUVs are equipped with defective front drive axles with "internal joint irregularities or degradation."

On December 19, 2025, Honda issued a Tech Line to dealerships regarding complaints about Prologues clicking when turning.

2024–2026 Honda Prologue Tech Line (Clinking or Ratcheting Type Noise When Turning) ATS30070

"SYMPTOM: Customers may complain of a clicking or ratcheting type noise when turning."

"DIAGNOSIS: If you verify the noise and isolate it to the drive axles, inspect for any damage and repair as necessary. If you do not find any damage, do not attempt any repairs."

"TEMPORARY SOLUTION: Advise the customer that the clicking noise will not impact normal driving and the symptom is currently being investigated."

Honda Prologue Clicking Noise Lawsuit

The Honda Prologue class action lawsuit was filed by two customers.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Ashley Custer leased a new 2024 Honda Prologue in May 2025, but she began hearing a distracting clicking noise when she turned the SUV. She took her vehicle to a dealer when the Prologue had only 4,039 miles on it.

She complained of a loud creaking sound when turning at low speed which caused the dealership to replace the CV axles. But the plaintiff complains the clicking and creaking noise continued.

She again took her Prologue to a a dealer in November 2025 when about 7,600 miles were on the odometer. She complained the creaking sound was still there when making turns, but technicians told her there were no repairs available.

"In the associated repair order, the dealership wrote that Ms. Custer was “EXPERIENCING THE SUSPENSION NOISE THAT WE ARE FAMILIAR WITH AND HAVE SEEN ON OTHER PROLOGUES” and that the defect was a “KNOWN ISSUE THAT HONDA IS WORKING ON . . . .” — Honda Prologue class action

Then in February 2026, she took her Honda Prologue to a dealer when the vehicle had 10,347 miles on it. She complains the dealership “confirmed that there was a clicking noise” when turning. But following the Tech Line article from Honda, the dealer didn't make any repairs.

The plaintiff complains her Prologue still makes clicking sounds when making turns. She contacted Honda on January 23 to let them know she was filing this class action.

New York plaintiff Jorge Santiago purchased a new 2024 Honda Prologue, but it didn't take long for him to hear loud popping and clicking noise when turning.

He took his Prologue to a dealership in March 2025 when the Honda had 12,373 miles on it. The plaintiff complains he was told the only replacement part available would not fix the clicking sound when making turns.

"The associated repair order notes that Plaintiff Santiago 'States VEHICLE IS MAKING A CLICKING NOISE WHEN MAKING SHARP TURNES [sic]' and confirms the dealership 'VERIFIED CONCERN' but that 'AMERICAN HONDA HAS COME OUT WITH NEW INFO IN REGARDS TO REPAIRING/FIXING CONCERN' and it identifies no repair attempts made." — Honda Prologue class action

Plaintiff Santiago's Honda Prologue remains unrepaired and still clicking and making noise when turning. On January 28 he let Honda know he was filing this axle lawsuit.

According to the class action lawsuit, replacing the Prologue axles or other components is meaningless because Honda uses the same defective front axles and components. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges some customers have made repeated visits to dealers just for the Prologues to continue making noise when turning.

The Prologue class action further asserts Honda knew about the "abnormal and anxiety-inducing noises" when the 2024-2026 SUVs were first sold.

The Honda Prologue class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Custer, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.