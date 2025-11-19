Honda Recalls 263,000 Accord Hybrids After Cars Lost Power

Honda Accord Hybrid integrated control module (ICM) central processing units (CPUs) can reset.

November 19, 2025 — More than 263,000 Honda Accord Hybrid cars are recalled because they may lose drive power due to software errors.

The recall includes 2023-2025 Honda Accord Hybrids equipped with integrated control module (ICM) central processing units (CPUs) that can reset while driving.

A reset will cause the Accord Hybrid to lose propulsion while driving.

Honda provides these specifics:

"During the development of the ICM’s CPU abnormality monitoring software, the supplier did not fully understand the component specifications. Consequently, the software was implemented in a manner that misidentified internal ICM communication errors as CPU abnormalities. Furthermore, the addition of new ICM-controlled functions increased the electrical load and associated electrical noise, resulting in communication errors, false CPU abnormality detections, and unintended ICM resets."

The automaker learned of the problem in March 2024 when an Accord Hybrid lost power. By the end, Honda was aware of 832 warranty claims, but no injury or death reports.

A Honda Accord Hybrid recall in Canada affects 6,632 cars.

If there is any good news about the recall, Honda estimates only 0.3% of the Accord Hybrids are defective.

Honda expects to mail Accord Hybrid ICM CPU recall letters January 5, 2026, and dealers will update the ICM software.

Honda Accord Hybrid owners may call 888-234-2138 and ask about ICM recall number TN2.