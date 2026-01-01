Porsche Recalls 200,000 Vehicles Over Backup Cameras

Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid, 911, Taycan, Panamera and Panamera E-Hybrid affected.

January 1, 2026 — Porsche has backup camera problems which have caused a recall of nearly 200,000 vehicles.

Those recalled vehicles include 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne, 2019-2025 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, 2020-2025 Porsche 911, 2020-2025 Porsche Taycan, 2024-2025 Porsche Panamera and 2025 Panamera E-Hybrid vehicles.

Federal regulations require the rearview camera to show the backup camera image when a vehicle is shifted into REVERSE.

According to Porsche:

"While the exact root cause is unknown, transient signal noise between the control unit and the Surround View cameras can, in certain rare instances, interrupt the signal from the rearview camera."

Interim Porsche backup camera recall letters will be mailed February 16, 2026, then second letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs. Dealers will update the driver assistance software.

Porsche owners with questions should call 800-767-7243. Porsche's backup camera recall number is ASB2.