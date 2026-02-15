Hyundai Palisade Airbag Lawsuit Follows Recall

Hyundai Palisade class action lawsuit alleges Hyundai knew the side curtain airbags were defective.

February 15, 2026 — A class action lawsuit alleges Hyundai sold hundreds of thousands of Palisade SUVs with defective side curtain airbags.

The Hyundai Palisade airbag recall class action lawsuit includes 2020-2025 Palisades manufactured between April 10, 2019, and June 16, 2025.

This is another class action that wasn't filed until after the automaker recalled the vehicles to repair them for free.

In this case, the Hyundai airbag lawsuit was filed two weeks after the automaker told the government about the recall of more than 568,000 Palisades in the U.S.

The Hyundai Palisade Airbag Recall

Hyundai issued the third-row side curtain airbag recall after learning of routine testing that showed third-row occupants are at an increased risk of injuries in a rollover crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found "the measured displacement of the ejected headform in the third-row seating area exceeded the 100 mm performance limit specified in the standard."

That "standard" relates to "ejection mitigation" for third-row occupants in rollover crashes.

Hyundai, NHTSA and supplier Autoliv were still investigating the cause when the third-row airbag recall was announced. At the time Hyundai said it would repair all the Palisades for free but was still working out what those repairs would be.

The automaker also said it would reimburse Palisade customers if they had paid their own money for past airbag problems.

The Hyundai Palisade Airbag Recall Lawsuit

The plaintiff contends Hyundai knew the Palisade airbags would "fail prematurely, and were not suitable for their intended use."

According to the class action:

"Motivated by profit, Defendant acted maliciously, oppressively, deliberately, with intent to defraud, and in reckless disregard of Plaintiff’s and the Class’s rights and well-being."

It cost $405 to file the Palisade class action for more than $5 million, but New York plaintiff Kevin Steeneck doesn't claim his leased 2023 Hyundai Palisade had any problems.

And while Hyundai Palisade airbag recall letters won't be mailed until March 2026 and none of the vehicles have yet been repaired, the plaintiff complains Hyundai has not provided customers "with an effective repair, and the only safety recall issued to date has not corrected the underlying problem."

The class action lawsuit also asserts Hyundai advertised and sold the Palisades without warning customers about the third-row side curtain airbag dangers in rollover crashes. According to the lawsuit, Hyundai should have disclosed the defects when the Palisades were first sold.

And the plaintiff complains Hyundai continues to deceive and mislead consumers about the airbag defects.

The Hyundai Palisade airbag recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York: Kevin Steeneck v. Hyundai Motor America Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Sultzer & Lipari, PLLC.