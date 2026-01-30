Hyundai Recalls 612,500 Palisades Over Airbag Failures

Third-row side curtain airbags may not meet federal safety standards.

January 30, 2026 — A Hyundai Palisade recall includes more than 612,500 SUVs equipped with third-row side curtain airbags that may fail to deploy properly.

The recalled 2020-2025 Hyundai Palisades need repairs, but Hyundai is working out how dealers will perform those repairs.

Hyundai is still investigating the problem, but third-row occupants are at an increased risk of injuries in a rollover crash.

Hyundai learned of the problem from routine testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to NHTSA, "the measured displacement of the ejected headform in the third-row seating area exceeded the 100 mm performance limit specified in the standard."

Hyundai opened an investigation and worked with NHTSA and airbag supplier Autoliv, and that investigation is ongoing. But Hyundai and NHTSA agreed a recall is the best course of action.

About 43,990 Hyundai Palisades are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai Palisade recall letters will be mailed March 23, 2026, but owners with questions should call 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's airbag recall number is 292.