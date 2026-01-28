Volvo Backup Camera Recall Lawsuit Filed as Class Action

Volvo owner says rearview cameras in more than 400,000 vehicles have software defects.

January 28, 2026 — A Volvo backup camera recall lawsuit alleges the rearview camera systems contain software defects and failures of Volvo’s Android operating systems.

The Volvo backup camera class action lawsuit includes these vehicles.

2021-2025 Volvo XC40

2022-2025 Volvo C40

2022-2025 Volvo XC60

2022-2025 Volvo XC90

2022-2025 Volvo S60

2022-2025 Volvo S90

2022-2025 Volvo V60

2022-2025 Volvo V90

2025 Volvo EX30

2025 Volvo EX40

2025 Volvo EX90

The class action was filed one month after Volvo announced a recall of 413,000 vehicles for backup camera problems.

The Volvo Backup Camera Recalls

There have been two rearview camera recalls for the Volvo vehicles, with the first recall announced in May 2025 for more than 400,000 vehicles.

At the time Volvo knew of 57 complaints about backup camera failures when the vehicles were shifted into REVERSE.

However, Volvo drivers continued to complain about backup camera failures in vehicles that were allegedly repaired in 2025. Those drivers complained of seeing messages which said, ”Camera is temporarily not available.”

This convinced Volvo to announce another backup camera recall to perform rearview camera software updates over-the-air or by dealerships. The recall was submitted to the government December 23, 2025.

The Volvo Backup Camera Recall Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

New York plaintiff David Weinbach purchased a 2023 Volvo vehicle in November 2025 and complains the vehicle had infotainment system and backup camera problems shortly after purchase.

It's unknown which model the plaintiff purchased because the lawsuit says he purchased a 2023 Volvo XC60, but later the plaintiff says it was a 2023 Volvo XC90.

Even though his Volvo was recalled December 23, 2025, $405 was paid to file his backup camera lawsuit for more than $5 million a month after Volvo announced the backup camera recall.

In addition, the plaintiff complains Volvo has "failed to provide proper and adequate notice to Plaintiff or the Class Members of the nature and consequences of the Recall." However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Volvo backup camera recall letters won't be mailed until February 16, 2026.

In his January 22 class action lawsuit, the plaintiff further complains Volvo hasn't provided dealerships with instructions regarding the backup camera problems or recall. But documents filed with the government say Volvo notified dealers about the backup camera recall on December 23, 2025.

According to the plaintiff, Volvo knew the backup cameras were defective before the vehicles were first sold. But Volvo allegedly covered up and concealed the camera defects in more than 400,000 vehicles instead of fixing the problems prior to sale.

The Volvo backup camera recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York: David Weinbach v. Volvo Car USA, LLC., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Sultzer & Lipari, PLLC.