Recall: Kia Telluride and Kia K4 Seat Belt Buckle Problems

Kia recalls 15,000 vehicles after it was determined the seat belt buckles may not latch correctly.

March 14, 2026 — Kia has seat belt anchor buckle problems in 2027 Kia Telluride and 2026 Kia K4 vehicles, problems bad enough to cause a recall of more than 15,000 of those vehicles.

The Kia recall involves the rear center seat belt anchor buckle in the 2026 Kia K4 and the third-row center seat belt anchor buckle in the 2027 Kia Telluride that may not latch properly.

A seat belt anchor buckle that does not latch properly may not restrain the occupant during a collision.

The problem was discovered in February when a third-row center seat belt anchor buckle didn't latch properly on 2027 Kia Telluride. Engineers searched for field complaints but found no other latching issues. But an assembly plant in Georgia told Kia some anchor buckles may not have been assembled properly by the supplier.

The supplier also provided 2026 Kia K4 rear center seat belt anchor buckles for vehicles built by Kia Mexico.

About 300 Kia vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Kia seat belt anchor buckle recall letters should be mailed May 5, 2026, and dealers will possibly replace the anchor buckle assemblies.

Kia Telluride and Kia K4 owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's seat belt anchor buckle recall number is SC364.