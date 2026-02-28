Kia Telluride Recall Issued Over Loose Front Seatbacks

Kia recalls more than 85,000 model year 2025 Telluride SUVs.

February 28, 2026 — Kia Tellurides have front driver and passenger seatback problems if those front seats are powered.

The 2025 Kia Telluride recall affects about 86,000 SUVs equipped with seatbacks that can fail in crash impacts.

Kia learned about a loose Telluride seatback in August 2025 and began collecting returned warranty parts related to the seatbacks.

Kia and the supplier investigated and Kia determined the Telluride seatbacks sisn't meet Kia's internal standards for rear impacts.

Kia is unaware of any crashes or injuries, but the automaker has received 76 reports of loose Telluride front seatbacks.

Telluride occupants should be aware of loose front seatbacks or grinding noise when reclining the seatbacks.

Kia dealers will replace the front seatback frame assemblies if necessary. The 2025 Kia Telluride seatback recall letters will be mailed April 24, 2026.

Kia Telluride owners with questions should call 800-333-4542 and ask about Kia Telluride seatback recall number SC362.