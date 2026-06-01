Lawsuit Says Kia Telluride Instrument Panel Clusters Not Working

Kia Telluride panoramic digital instrument panel cluster displays appear black.

June 1, 2026 — A Kia class action lawsuit says if your 12.3-inch Kia Telluride instrument panel cluster is not working, you're not the only one.

The 2023-2025 Kia Telluride panoramic digital instrument cluster is a fully digital LCD display that shows 35 separate warnings, gauges and indicators.

The cluster screen shows a driver the tachometer, turn signal indicators, temperature gauge, speedometer, indicator and warning lights, gear shift position indicator, odometer, trip computer, fuel gauge and driver assistance features.

The lawsuit asserts the Telluride instrument panel cluster completely fail and appear black to a driver, making the display useless.

The class action lawsuit currently includes all New York and Pennsylvania "persons who purchased or leased, and currently possess" 2023-2025 Kia Telluride vehicles equipped with 12.3-inch panoramic digital instrument cluster displays.

Kia Telluride Instrument Cluster Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

New York plaintiff Chris O’Connell purchased a new 2023 Kia Telluride with an instrument panel cluster that "has experienced multiple recurrent failures." He says he has taken the Telluride to the dealership three times due to the instrument cluster not working.

New York plaintiff Michael Roden purchased a new 2025 Kia Telluride with an instrument panel cluster that "has experienced multiple intermittent failures." But the problem doesn't occur when he takes the Telluride to a dealership.

New York plaintiff Renee Sevor purchased a new 2024 Kia Telluride and has experienced failures of the instrument cluster. The dealer service department "was unable to replicate the problem, and the defect has not been resolved."

New York plaintiff David Smollett purchased a new 2025 Kia Telluride with an instrument panel cluster that has "experienced multiple failures." The Kia dealer said it couldn't find a problem with the vehicle.

Pennsylvania plaintiff Megan O’Neil purchased a certified pre-owned 2024 Kia Telluride with an instrument cluster that "has experienced multiple failures." The Kia dealer told her the instrument panel cluster failure must be seen by the dealership.

Kia Telluride Instrument Cluster Lawsuit

According to the class action, Kia knew the instrument panel clusters would fail and knew it before the vehicles were first sold. And the owners who filed the class action complain the window stickers didn't warn them the clusters were allegedly defective.

The plaintiffs also complain the sales reps who sold them the Tellurides didn't warn them the digital instrument clusters were prone to fail.

Because a working instrument panel cluster is required by law, the Telluride is not compliant when the display screen fails. And a driver, occupants and others are at risk when a driver loses so many important warnings and features.

The class action lawsuit says there is no analog or mechanical backup for the all-digital instrument panel cluster, with some drivers complaining of black display screens the same day they purchased the Kia Tellurides.

And the lawsuit further alleges Kia dealers have been unable to repair the Tellurides even when they are still covered by their warranties.

The Kia Telluride instrument cluster failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: O'Connell, et al., v. Kia America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by McCune Law Group.