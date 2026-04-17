Kia Carnival Fuel Leak Recall Follows 258 Fuel Leak Reports

Kia recalls more than 141,000 Carnivals after 258 reports of fuel leaks, but no fires.

April 16, 2026 — Kia Carnival minivans are recalled following 258 reports of fuel leaks at the pipe connections between the fuel pipes and fuel rails.

More than 141,000 model year 2022-2026 Carnival minivans are recalled to tighten or replace the fuel pipes.

The problem is caused by the high pressure crossover fuel pipe nuts that can loosen over time and allow gas to leak. Leaking fuel onto a hot ignition source can cause a fire.

Kia first learned of Carnival fuel leaks and odors in January 2025 and began collecting returned warranty parts. Engineers performed multiple tests and found no issues. Finally a test confirmed loose crossover fuel pump nuts caused the fuel leaks.

Kia also determined there wasn't enough thread lubricant applied to the crossover pipe joints.

"Test results indicate that when nuts with lower concentration of thread lubricant are torqued to specification, the resulting axial force at the cross over pipe joints is lower than that of parts with proper concentration." — Kia

Kia expects to mail Carnival fuel leak recall letters June 2, 2026. Dealers will check the high pressure crossover fuel pipes for leaks and replace the pipes if leaks are found. Dealers will tighten the crossover fuel pipe nuts if no fuel leaks are discovered.

Kia Carnival owners should request reimbursements if they paid their own money for fuel leak repairs.

Carnival minivan owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542 and ask about fuel leak recall number SC368.