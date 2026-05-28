Toyota Recalls Vehicles With 12.3-Inch Combination Meter Displays

About 90,000 Lexus and Toyota vehicles are recalled because important gauges and warnings fail.

May 28, 2026 — Toyota has recalled about 90,000 vehicles because the 12.3-inch combination meter displays may appear blank.

The recall affects 2024-2025 Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Mirai, Lexus UX and Lexus GX vehicles.

A blank 12.3-inch combination meter display will not show several warning gauges, messages and warning indicators.

The government hasn't announced details about the Toyota and Lexus recall, but in September 2025 a recall of nearly 662,000 Lexus and Toyota vehicles was issued because the 12.3-inch displays could fail.

About 7,000 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

According to Toyota, this latest recall requires dealers to update the 12.3-inch combination meter software, but before that Lexus and Toyota owners should watch for recall letters by the end of July 2026.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when safety regulators release details, but Lexus and Toyota owners may call 800-331-4331.