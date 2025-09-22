Toyota Recalls 662,000 Vehicles for Instrument Panel Failures

Lexus and Toyota vehicles have instrument panels that can fail when starting the vehicles.

September 22, 2025 — Toyota has recalled nearly 662,000 vehicles because the instrument panels may fail to display vehicle speed, brake system and tire pressure warning lights.

The Lexus and Toyota instrument panel failure recall includes these models.

2023-2024 Toyota Venza

2023-2025 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2023-2025 Toyota RAV4

2023-2025 Toyota Highlander

2023-2025 Toyota GR Corolla

2023-2025 Toyota Crown

2024-2025 Lexus TX

2024-2025 Lexus LS

2024-2025 Toyota Tacoma

2024-2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

2025 Lexus RX

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

2025 Toyota Camry

2025 Toyota RAV 4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

2025 Toyota 4Runner

The vehicles are equipped with combination meter systems where various gauges, messages and warning lights are displayed in 12.3-inch display monitors in the instrument panels.

Toyota says errors in the instrument panel software can cause the instrument panel to fail when starting the vehicle.

In February 2024, a dealer report caused an investigation which showed the 12.3-inch monitor combination meter software was "unnecessarily writing to the memory device at an abnormally large rate."

Toyota determined there was no unreasonable risk and in July the automaker issued a customer satisfaction campaign. The government was contacted, but it didn't see things the same way.

Toyota is aware of at least 381 warranty claims in the U.S.

About 70,480 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Toyota instrument panel recall letters will be mailed October 27 to November 10, 2025. Dealers will update the instrument panel software for non-PHEV vehicles, and dealers will inspect the instrument panel assembly and either replace it or update the software for PHEV vehicles.

Toyota owners may contact Toyota at 800-331-4331 and ask about recall number 25TB08 or 25TA08. Lexus owners should ask about recall number 25LB05 or 25LA05.