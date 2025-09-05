Defroster Recall Affects Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ300e and RZ450e

About 78,000 vehicles recalled because the windshield defrosters may fail to do their job.

September 5, 2025 — A Toyota windshield defroster recall affects about 78,000 vehicles equipped with defrosters that may not defrost anything.

The windshield defroster recall involves Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ300e and RZ450e vehicles, but Toyota didn't announce which model years are recalled.

According to Toyota:

"The windshield defroster in the subject vehicles may not remove frost, ice, and/or fog from the windshield glass due to a software issue in an electrical control unit. This could reduce driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash."

About 16,000 of the Toyota and Lexus vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released information about the Toyota defroster recall, but the automaker says owners will be contacted in November 2025.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the programming of the electrical control units, and it's possible the electrical HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) compressors will be replaced.

With questions about the windshield defroster recall, Toyota bZ4X owners should call 800-331-4331, and Lexus RZ300e and RZ450e owners should call 800-255-3987.