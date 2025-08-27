Toyota Bluetooth Echo Fix Settlement Reached

Class action lawsuit settlement reached for vehicle customers in certain U.S. states.

August 26, 2025 — A Toyota Bluetooth echo class action lawsuit settlement has been reached after several lawsuits were filed beginning in 2019.

The lawsuit alleges the hands-free phone systems are defective because when the driver of a Toyota vehicle uses the hands-free phone system to make or receive a call, the person on the other end of the call hears an echo of his or her own words.

The class action argues all the vehicles have decreased values due to the Bluetooth hands-free echo.

The Toyota Bluetooth hands-free echo settlement includes these vehicles in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Washington.

2014-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2015-2018 Toyota Avalon / Avalon HV

2014-2019 Toyota Highlander / Highlander HV

2016-2018 Toyota Mirai

2016-2019 Toyota Prius

2017-2019 Toyota Prius Prime

2015-2019 Toyota Prius v

2014-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2015-2017 Toyota Sienna

2014-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2014-2019 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Venza

2018-2019 Toyota Yaris

The first Toyota Bluetooth echo class action lawsuit was filed in July 2019, then several more followed that were eventually consolidated into one class action.

Then the judge allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile their Toyota Bluetooth class action five times, sending Toyota to the settlement table to put an end to an expensive six years in court.

However, the settlement emphasizes Toyota denies all claims and allegations in the Bluetooth echo lawsuit and argues customers were not properly using the systems.

According to the class action, Toyota had issued documents to dealerships to advise them about what to do if a customer complained about a Bluetooth hands-free echo.

“Some customers may experience echoing on the line calling the vehicle when using Bluetooth Hands Free. This is caused by the phone Hands Free volume being too low. These settings may need to be reapplied any time the phone is paired to a new head unit, a phone update is applied, or the phone is unpaired and repaired.” — Toyota

Toyota Bluetooth Echo Lawsuit Settlement

After a total of six years in court regarding Toyota Bluetooth echo problems, what do customers get from the settlement?

A free online video.

Calling it an "Outreach Program," the settlement says affected customers will be contacted and told about a video that shows vehicle owners the proper ways to prevent hands-free echo problems, especially by using the volume controls.

“'Volume Adjustment Protocol' means the technical instructions provided to eliminate and/or minimize the Echo Issue produced during phone calls using the Subject Vehicles’ Bluetooth feature." — Toyota Bluetooth echo settlement

According to the settlement agreement, these customers who sued will receive about $6,800 each.

Glenn Kesselman, Kirk Coviello, Karen Ambrose, Paul Arellano, Craig Granger, David Douglas, Josh Downs, Juan Giraldo, Matthew Shaffer, Wayne Slates, Mitchell Trockman, Jamie Brown, Terry Freeman and Andrew Trout.

And the settlement says the lawyers representing the plaintiffs will receive $3,150,000.

A Toyota Bluetooth echo settlement final fairness hearing is scheduled for March 2, 2026.

The Toyota hands-free echo class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): Kesselman, et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc., et al, Case No. 2:21-cv-06010-TJH-JC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team LLP and Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.