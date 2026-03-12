Nissan Rogue Engine Warranty Extension For VC-Turbo

Includes Nissan Rogue 3-cylinder 1.5L variable compression turbo long block engines.

March 11, 2026 — Another Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo engine warranty extension has been announced following a previous extended warranty for the engines.

The previous Nissan engine warranty extension involved certain 2021-2024 Rogues, along with other models, which followed a VC-Turbo engine recall in 2025.

And that 2025 recall followed a federal Nissan VC-Turbo engine investigation opened in 2023.

This extended warranty applies specifically to Nissan Rogue 3-cylinder 1.5L variable compression turbo (VC-Turbo) long block engine assemblies.

This latest warranty extension includes 2023-2025 Nissan Rogue vehicles that were recalled in February 2026 for problems with the VC-Turbo engines.

Nissan Rogue VC-Turbo Recall

Two February Nissan Rogue recalls were announced for 2023-2025 Rogue VC-Turbo engines with two different defects. One group of SUVs have problems with the main, A-, C-, and L-link bearings that are defective. The VC-Turbo engine blocks become damaged and leak oil which can cause fires.

A separate group of recalled 2024-2025 Nissan Rogues are equipped with electronic throttle body assemblies that may break.

Nissan Rogue Engine Warranty Extension

The VC-Turbo long block engine assembly limited warranty is extended to 120 months or 120,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The 2023-2025 Nissan Rogue engine warranty extension applies to the same vehicles that were recalled in February, so if your Rogue is included in that recall it's included in this VC-Turbo extended warranty.

According to Nissan, if your Rogue VC-Turbo engine is repaired or replaced, the original warranty continues to apply with extended time and mileage limits for the engine. There is also an additional parts warranty for 12 months or 12,000 miles.

Nissan Rogue customers should also ask the automaker about reimbursements if money was paid for VC-Turbo engine repairs or replacements.

Owners of 2023-2025 Nissan Rogues may call Nissan at 800-867-7669.