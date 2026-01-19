Class Action Lawsuit Says Nissan Rogue Rear Window Shattered

Nissan Rogue back windows allegedly explode while driving or with the SUVs parked.

January 19, 2026 — A Nissan Rogue shattered rear window lawsuit includes all persons in the U.S. who purchased or leased a 2021-2025 Nissan Rogue.

The Nissan Rogue rear windows allegedly shatter without anything hitting the glass.

The class action lawsuit says the Rogue back windows can explode at any time, whether while parked or while driving.

A rear window that shatters can distract a Rogue driver and send glass inside and outside the SUV. It can also create an opening to allow theft from the vehicle.

The two plaintiffs complain Nissan failed to print on the window stickers how the back windows could suddenly shatter and explode. The plaintiffs also contend Nissan knew the rear windows were defective and knew it before the Rogues were ever sold.

But instead of fixing the back windows before first selling the Rogues, Nissan allegedly concealed and covered up the defects even while knowing the SUVs were dangerous to drive.

New York plaintiff Nicole Delucia-Roitman leased a new 2025 Nissan Rogue in May 2025, but in December 2025 the rear window shattered when the Rogue had about 9,400 miles on it.

Because most automotive warranties do not cover glass, Nissan said her insurance could cover the cost. A Nissan dealer told her a replacement back window was back-ordered and the dealer didn't know when the window could be replaced. The plaintiff also contacted a third-party window replacement company which also said the replacement was on back-order.

"This has inconvenienced Plaintiff Delucia-Roitman whose vehicle is still equipped with defective windshield and is without a certain or anticipated timeline for when the rear windshield can be replaced. Additionally, Plaintiff cannot use her vehicle due to the safety risk brought about by the defective windshield." — Nissan Rogue rear window lawsuit

New York plaintiff Darren Chang leased a new 2023 Nissan Rogue in April 2024, but the rear window shattered in December 2025 when the Rogue had about 12,274 miles on it.

His insurance company paid for a rear window replacement, but the plaintiff complains he feels unsafe driving the Rogue.

"Plaintiff Chang has not incurred out of pocket expenses to-date, but Plaintiff intends to incur approximately $260 in out-of-pocket expenses. Namely, Plaintiff will need to replace the rear windshield wiper previously equipped with the defective windshield for safety from additional damage done by lingering shards of glass stuck to the wiper. Additionally, Plaintiff does not feel comfortable placing his child in the stroller for fear that glass may have stuck to the fabric or crevices of the stroller." — Nissan Rogue back window lawsuit

According to the class action lawsuit, Nissan uses a thin soda-lime glass that has manufacturing defects, making the rear window glass susceptible to shattering.

The class action also alleges Nissan replacement rear windows are equally defective and will eventually shatter.

The plaintiffs want Nissan to recall the Rogues or offer a free rear widow replacement program, or Nissan should offer a rear window warranty extension or buyback the Rogues from all customers.

The Nissan Rogue shattered rear window lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Nicole Delucia-Roitman, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Spragens Law PLC, Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC, and Shub Johns & Holbrook LLP.