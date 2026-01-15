Nissan Rogue Spare Tire Recall Affects 4,600 SUVs

More than 4,600 Rogue SUVs recalled because the spare tires may be the wrong size.

January 14, 2026 — Nissan has recalled its 2026 Rogues because the spare tires may be the wrong size.

More than 4,600 new Rogue SUVs are equipped with spare tires the incorrect size, causing a conflict between the spare tires and the tire size and inflation pressure information on the tire labels.

Nissan discovered the problem in October 2025 when a maintenance technician saw a spare tire assembly that was out of sequence in production.

Nissan opened an internal investigation and began a yard audit of 1,996 Rogues at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant.

The audit found 1,304 Rogue SUVs that were manufactured with the wrong spare tires.

According to the automaker:

"Nissan’s investigation determined that a spare tire assembly shifted within the overhead conveyor system that caused an out-of-sequence delivery of spare tires and subsequent incorrect installations on affected vehicles. Nissan implemented a countermeasure to prevent future occurrences."

Nissan will mail Rogue spare tire recall letters February 13, 2026, then dealers will replace the spare tire assemblies if necessary. The job may take about 30 minutes.

Nissan Rogue owners may contact Nissan at 800-647-7261 and ask about spare tire recall number PD180.