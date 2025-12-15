Nissan Infotainment System Recall: Backup Camera Failures

Infotainment system recall involves Nissan Armada, Nissan Murano and Infiniti QX80.

December 15, 2025 — A Nissan infotainment system recall includes 2025 Nissan Armada, 2025 Nissan Murano and 2025-2026 Infiniti QX80 vehicles.

Specifically, the recall includes Nissan Murano (SL and Platinum), Armada (SL, Platinum, PRO 4X, and Platinum Reserve) and certain Infiniti QX80 vehicles equipped with specific in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems.

While the infotainment system is involved, the core problem is how it may not display the backup camera image due to software errors.

Nissan says the problem occurs when the vehicle is first started.

Nissan is gathering information about how many vehicles are recalled in the U.S., but it will likely be a large number because the automaker has received 631 warranty claims about the infotainment systems and rearview camera failures. It is known 3,700 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Nissan and the supplier opened an investigation and determined software errors could be transmitted when the infotainment system is started.

Dealers will reprogram the infotainment system controller unit via a USB update, which will take about an hour. Vehicles capable of receiving over-the-air software updates will be repaired in the first few months of 2026.

Nissan and Infiniti infotainment system recall letters will be mailed January 9, 2026. Nissan can be contacted at 800-647-7261 or Infiniti can be reached at 800-662-6200.

Nissan's numbers for this infotainment system recall are R25D6, R25D5, and R25D7.