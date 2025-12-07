GM Engine Class Action Lawsuit Set To Begin

Several class actions consolidated after owners complained about GM V8 L87 engine failures.

December 7, 2025 — A GM engine class action lawsuit is finally set to begin after the judge consolidated multiple L87 engine lawsuits and named which lawyers will lead the class action in Michigan.

According to the class action lawsuit, these vehicles are equipped with defective 6.2-liter V8 L87 engines.

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

The first V8 engine class action lawsuit wasn't filed until after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation into engine failures. GM owners complained their engines failed due to crankshaft, bearing and connecting rod problems.

At the end of April, GM announced an L87 engine recall for nearly 600,000 following at least 28,102 field complaints or incidents about the GM V8 engines. The government is also aware of at least 12 reported crashes and 12 injuries caused by engine failures.

The class action contends the recall repairs are not good enough and won't truly repair the vehicles.

As happens with most class actions, once one is filed lawyers across the country file more. In this case, the original engine class action was followed by at least 10 other L87 engine class actions which were consolidated into Powell v. General Motors in August 2025.

Those lawsuits include:

And now another GM engine lawsuit (Hermanowicz v. General Motors) has been consolidated with Powell. In addition, lawyers were competing to lead the engine class action in court.

The judge chose these companies to lead the litigation: The Miller Law Firm, P.C., DiCello Levitt LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP.

The GM engine class action lawsuit will proceed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Powell et al., v. General Motors, LLC, case No. 4:25-cv-10479-SDK-KGA.