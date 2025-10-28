GM L87 Engine Recall May Need to be Repeated

General Motors 6.2L L87 engine failures have continued even after a GM L87 engine recall.

October 27, 2025 — A GM L87 engine recall may not have included all the vehicles equipped with defective with 6.2-liter engine bearings.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation in January following more than 1,100 complaints about L87 engine failures.

General Motors drivers complained they had no warning before the engines failed due to the connecting rod bearings.

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 GMC Yukon / Yukon XL

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade / Escalade ESV

A GM L87 engine recall was announced in April for about 598,000 vehicles. But customers continued to complain about L87 engine failures. And more than 170 complaints were filed by owners of GM vehicles that were not included in the L87 engine recall.

This means the GM L87 engine recall may not have included all the vehicles equipped with defective 6.2-liter engine bearings.

Drivers complain of growling and knocking noise from the 6.2L engines, problems GM blames on "supplier manufacturing and quality issues."

To date, General Motors is aware of an incredible 55,464 engine complaints made about nearly 30,000 vehicles.

While the initial GM L87 6.2L engine failure investigation has been closed, NHTSA has opened a new engine and connecting rod bearing investigation which involves more than 286,000 vehicles.

NHTSA will determine why a "significant number" of L87 engine failure complaints continue to be filed even after the GM L87 engine recall. It's possible GM will need to issue another L87 engine recall, at least for vehicles that weren't included in the original engine failure recall.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the GM L87 engine failure probe. But to read more about GM's L87 engine problems, including class action lawsuits, head to this page.