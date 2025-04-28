GM 6.2L Engine Recall Issued After L87 Engine Failures

General Motors recalls 597,630 vehicles equipped with 6.2-liter V8 L87 gasoline engines.

April 27, 2025 — A GM 6.2-liter engine recall has been announced for 597,630 vehicles equipped with L87 V8 gasoline engines that can fail.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an engine investigation in January after receiving 39 complaints and many additional reports of 6.2-liter L87 engine failures.

More than 877,000 of these General Motors vehicles are involved in the investigation:

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 GMC Yukon / Yukon XL

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade / Escalade ESV

By February 12, NHTSA was aware of 346 reports of 6.2L V8 L87 engine failures in those vehicles. Owners complain the 6.2L engine failures were caused by bearing failures, and in some cases the connecting rods punctured the engine blocks.

This caused the engines to seize and the vehicles could do nothing but lose power and stall while driving, stranding the vehicles and occupants wherever the vehicles eventually stopped.

GM 6.2L Engine Failure Recall

According to General Motors, the L87 engine failures are caused by defective connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components.

Symptoms of L87 engine problems include knocking, banging or other abnormal engine noises, illumination of the check engine light, and the vehicle may suffer from problems such as hesitation, high RPMs, abnormal shifting or the vehicle may fail to start.

A GM dealer will check your vehicle for diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0016. If the code is set in your vehicle, GM will "repair or replace" the L87 engine.

If DTC P0016 is not set in your vehicle, the dealer will drain the engine oil and refill the vehicle with GM dexos R 0W-40 oil, which has a higher viscosity than the original oil. The oil filter will be replaced and a new 0W-40 oil fill cap will be installed.

In addition, the GM dealer will provide a new insert to add to the owner's manual.

Reimbursement is available if an owner paid for previous repairs related to L87 engine problems, and alternate transportation is available if the vehicle is still under warranty.

GM L87 engine recall letters are expected to be mailed June 9, 2025, but customers with concerns may call Cadillac at 800-333-4223, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

Ask about GM 6.2-liter engine failure recall number N252494000.

A General Motors L87 engine class action lawsuit was filed weeks after NHTSA opened its investigation. You can read about the lawsuit here.