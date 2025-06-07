Enel X Way JuiceBox Charger Fire Investigation Closed

Enel X Way JuiceBox EV charger burned down house, other JuiceBox chargers set cars on fire.

June 7, 2025 — Enel X Way JuiceBox overheated chargers caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a federal investigation into about 180,000 JuiceBox Level 2 residential EV chargers.

Owners complained about chargers that overheated and suffered other electrical problems, even causing destructive fires.

One customer complained the Enel X Way JuiceBox caused an explosion in the garage and burned down the house. Another customer complained they were charging their vehicle with the Enel X Way JuiceBox when their vehicle caught on fire in their driveway.

Four customers also complained malfunctions of the Enel X Way JuiceBox chargers tripped circuit breakers which stopped the electric vehicles from being charged.

Documents related to the Enel X Way JuiceBox charger investigation name these vehicles associated with the charger incidents.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

At the same time the investigation was oficially opened, Enel X Way notified customers it was going out of business. Letters were sent to customers and the company website told consumers all U.S. and Canadian operations would cease on October 11, 2024. This was about a week after NHTSA opened its charger investigation.

Customers were warned the JuiceBox charging app and supporting software would be affected by the shutdown of the company.

NHTSA sent Enel X Way an information request letter on October 21, 2024, but Enel X Way provided an incomplete response on December 9, 2024. In late January 2025, the company finally answered NHTSA's questions.

Based on the available evidence, safety regulators found no clear trend of the JuiceBox charger problems described by customers and in warranty reports. NHTSA also notes there have been no recent safety complaints about the Enel X Way JuiceBox EV chargers.