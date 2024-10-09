Enel X Way Closure and JuiceBox Charger Fires Investigated

Enel X Way closure announced as JuiceBox EV charger fires are reported.

October 8, 2024 — Enel X Way JuiceBox fires and the closure of Enel X Way have caused the U.S. government to open a federal investigation into a company that says it is closing on October 11, 2024.

At least six complaints have been filed about the Enel X Way JuiceBox Level 2 residential electric vehicle chargers, with two customers reporting serious fires occurred due to the EV chargers.

Four Enel X Way JuiceBox owners complained electrical defects in the chargers caused tripping of the circuit breakers. This obviously stopped the charging of the vehicles.

One Enel X Way JuiceBox user says their car caught fire in their driveway while charging the vehicle, and another Enel X Way JuiceBox owner complained their home burned while charging their vehicle.

The consumer says there was some type of explosion in the garage caused by the charger, and the home was deemed a total loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration listed these vehicles in documents related to the Enel X Way JuiceBox EV charger investigation:

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Enel X Way closure was apparently made aware to JuiceBox owners and NHTSA knows the closure was made public on a website for Canada and North America.

The website says the Enel X Way closure will occur October 11.

Safety regulators want to know what the hell is going on considering the JuiceBox chargers are causing fires when the company is shutting down.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Enel X Way closure and JuiceBox fire investigation.