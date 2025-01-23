Chevrolet Equinox EV Recall Announced For Braking Problems

2025 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicle adaptive cruise control may fail to engage the brakes.

January 23, 2025 — A Chevrolet Equinox EV recall in Canada and the U.S. involves about 8,500 vehicles equipped with all-wheel-drive.

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles have adaptive cruise control that may fail to engage the brakes as expected due to incorrect brake module software.

The problem prevents the adaptive cruise control feature from braking the Equinox when adaptive cruise control is engaged and senses a need for deceleration.

"When adaptive cruise control is engaged, drivers may notice circumstances where the vehicle does not sufficiently slow down. In those cases, drivers should manually apply the brake to safely slow or stop the vehicle." — General Motors

The problem was discovered by a GM engineer in October 2024, causing the automaker to open an investigation.

Engineers determined the software calibration was incorrectly set in the Equinox EVs that are not equipped with Super Cruise.

GM dealers will update the software calibration in the brake system control module once Equinox EV recall letters are mailed March 3, 2025.

Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicle owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 and ask about braking recall number N242481530.