GM 6.2-Liter Engine Lawsuit Involves Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles

General Motors class action lawsuit says 6.2L L87 V8 gasoline engines fail.

May 31, 2025 — A GM 6.2-liter engine lawsuit alleges several models are equipped with defective engine bearings that fail and cause the connecting rods to destroy the L87 engines.

The class action lawsuit includes these vehicles in California and Washington.

2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2019-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Those General Motors vehicles are equipped with 6.2L engines that can fail, a problem that caused a federal investigation and a GM engine failure recall.

The GM 6.2L engine failure lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Mitchell Fagundes who purchased a 2022 Cadillac Escalade in December 2022, and Washington plaintiff Jason Rittereiser who purchased a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 in August 2022.

The plaintiffs claim General Motors knew before the vehicles were first sold that the L87 engines were defective and would fail. But instead of repairing the engines before the vehicles were first sold, the plaintiffs contend GM concealed the defects and decided to sell the dangerous vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a GM 6.2L engine investigation in January 2025, then in April General Motors recalled more than 597,000 vehicles equipped with 6.2L engines.

GM said there were problems with the crankshaft and connecting rod components that could cause engine failures.

General Motors says 6.2L engine recall letters will be mailed June 9, 2025. Dealers will look for diagnostic trouble code P0016 and if that code is set, the engines will be repaired or replaced.

GM dealers will also drain the 6.2L engine oil and refill the engine with a higher viscosity dexos R 0W-40 oil if diagnostic trouble code P0016 is not discovered. Dealerships will replace the oil filters and install new 0W-40 oil fill caps.

GM says it will reimburse a customer if they previously paid for repairs related to the 6.2-liter L87 engine.

According to the class action, replacing one defective engine with another won't do anything to prevent 6.2L engine failures.

The plaintiffs complain the 6.2L engine bearing defects make it unsafe to drive the GM vehicles because the engines can fail while driving and cause a sudden loss of power, even at highway speeds.

"Plaintiffs and Class Members have therefore purchased or leased vehicles that subject them to serious risk." — GM 6.2L engine lawsuit

The GM 6.2-liter engine failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Jason Rittereiser, et al., v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and Miller Law.