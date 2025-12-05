Ram Instrument Panel Recall Affects 82,000 Trucks

12-inch instrument panel cluster displays may go blank in Ram trucks, even while driving.

December 5, 2025 — A Ram truck instrument panel recall affects more than 82,000 trucks equipped with 12-inch instrument panel cluster displays that may go blank, including while driving.

The Ram recall includes these vehicles:

2025-2026 Ram 1500

2025-2026 Ram 2500

2025-2026 Ram 3500

2025-2026 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2025-2026 4500 Ram Chassis Cab

2025-2026 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

Fiat Chrysler says the 12-inch instrument panel failures are caused by software errors.

In addition to losing important warning lights and gauges, the failures violate federal standards. A driver will lose the speedometer, the gear selector and brake warning indicators, and a lot of warning lights and warning messages.

Chrysler opened an investigation in September after complaints about 12-inch blank instrument panels in Ram trucks. Engineers eventually determined a recall was necessary to repair the trucks.

A Ram instrument panel recall in Canada includes 9,842 trucks.

Ram truck instrument panel cluster recall letters will be mailed between January 8 and January 23, 2026. FCA dealers will update the instrument panel software or replace the instrument panel clusters.

Ram owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and ask about instrument panel recall numbers B4C and B8C.