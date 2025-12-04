Ford Recalls 174,000 Broncos Over Loose Front Seats

Ford Bronco seat pivot links and bolts need to be replaced by dealerships.

December 4, 2025 — A Ford Bronco recall includes more than 174,000 Broncos equipped with front seats that may have loose or dislodged seat frame height adjustment pivot bolts.

The recalled 2021-2023 Ford Broncos need new pivot links and bolts, but Ford has announced 138 safety recalls in 2025 and dealers are trying to catch up.

Ford learned about Bronco seat warranty claims in July which said the lower seat frame height-adjust pivot bolts were loose or missing from the front seat cushion structure.

Engineers determined the seat pivot pins were present when the Broncos were sold, but they could gradually loosen and even fall out.

According to Ford, the pivot link supplier manufactured the links with out-of-specification geometric parameters, a condition that can allow a pivot bolt to loosen over time and eventually dislodge.

Ford Bronco owners should watch for loose front seats or seats that rattle or squeak.

As of October 2, 2025, Ford was aware of 157 warranty claims but no reports of crashes or injuries.

A Ford Bronco recall in Canada involves about 11,000 vehicles.

Ford is currently mailing Bronco recall letters to let owners know about the seat problems, but second recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs. Ford doesn't know when those letters will be mailed.

Ford Bronco owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about Bronco seat frame recall number 25SB5.