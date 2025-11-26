Lawsuit: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Forward Sensing is Missing

Class action says Ford offers $100 refund for missing F-150 Lightning Forward Sensing System.

November 26, 2025 — A Ford class action lawsuit alleges 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks are missing the Forward Sensing Systems even though the window stickers clearly indicate the trucks are equipped with the systems.

And the lawsuit contends Ford is completely aware the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks do not have the Forward Sensing Systems because each customer has been offered a $100 refund from Ford.

According to the class action, the $100 refund is trivial and much less than the cost to install an aftermarket forward sensing system.

California plaintiff Ibrahim Lunawadawala purchased a new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning supposedly equipped with Ford's Forward Sensing System, as printed on the Monroney label, or window sticker.

But in April 2025 the plaintiff received a letter from Ford admitting his 2024 F-150 Lightning was not equipped with the Forward Sensing System and the window sticker was wrong. The letter said he could receive a $100 refund because the window sticker was “not updated.”

The lawsuit alleges Ford issued a notice to all U.S. dealerships on March 31 letting them know the 2024 F-150 Lightnings were advertised with systems they did not have. Days later Ford mailed letters to customers offering $100 refunds because the window stickers were wrong for 2024 F-150 Lightnings.

The plaintiff complains the $100 refund is pretty much nothing, but Ford denied his request to pay for any necessary repairs.

"Plaintiff Lunawadawala has suffered an ascertainable loss because of Ford’s misrepresentations, including but not limited to, diminished value of his vehicle and other consequential damages." — 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, Ford's Forward Sensing System alerts a driver to potential obstacles and hazards in front of the truck when moving at low speeds. The system beeps at increasing frequency as the vehicle gets closer to a nearby object.

The class action claims even though Ford admits it misrepresented the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks, the automaker has "been unwilling to provide adequate compensation to aggrieved consumers." The lawsuit also contends the way Ford looks at the problem, it was a simple window sticker “misprint.”

The plaintiff complains all customers, "have suffered injury in fact, incurred damages, and have otherwise been harmed by Defendant’s conduct."

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Forward Sensing System class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Ibrahim Lunawadawal v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP, and Sauder Schelkopf LLC.