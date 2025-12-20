Toyota UA80 Transmission Problems Send Owner to Court

Owner complains his 8-speed transmission failed at 125,000 miles.

December 20, 2025 — Toyota UA80 transmission problems have convinced a Toyota owner to file a class action lawsuit which includes these vehicles.

2017-present Toyota Highlander

2019-present Toyota RAV4

2023-present Toyota Grand Highlander

2017-2024 Toyota Camry

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna

2019-2022 Toyota Avalon

2019-present Lexus ES 350

2021-present Lexus ES 250

2023-present Lexus RX 350

2022-present NX 250

2022-present NX 350

2024-present Lexus TX 350

The problems are allegedly in the UA80 8-speed automatic transmissions, the torque converters and the software.

The UA80 transmission purportedly has a design defect that causes heat to build up which burns the transmission fluid, causing premature transmission failure. The lawsuit says this is a dangerous condition which can cause a vehicle to suddenly stall while driving.

According to the class action, another problem with the UA80 transmission is Toyota's software that suppsoedly causes premature upshifts and torque converter clutch engagements. This also causes premature failure of the UA80 transmission.

Toyota UA80 Transmission Lawsuit — The Plaintiff

Nevada plaintiff James LeBoutheller purchased a new 2020 Toyota Camry XSE, but when the Camry had about 80,000 on it the transmission began making noise. He continued driving the vehicle after a Toyota dealer inspected the transmission and said everything was normal.

In November 2025 when his Camry had about 125,000 miles on the odometer, he took it to a dealership because of noise from the transmission. After 30 days, the Toyota dealer said no repairs were needed because the transmission was working normally.

At some point later the plaintiff took his vehicle to a different Toyota dealership where he was told aluminum particles had been found in the transmission fluid which required replacement of the UA80 transmission. Toyota agreed to provide a free transmission replacement but told the plaintiff he would need to pay labor charges.

According to the class action lawsuit, the transmission replacement would "result in a charge of several thousand dollars" for a replacement UA80 transmission that would also fail.

"Even should the Transmission Assembly in Plaintiff LeBoutheller’s vehicle be replaced, all replacement Transmission Assemblies are subject to the same defects complained of herein and thus, Plaintiff LeBoutheller will still be subject to damages arising from the Transmission Defect." — Toyota UA80 transmission lawsuit

A Toyota UA80 transmission recall has not been issued for the problems, according to the lawsuit, even though Toyota has supposedly known about those problems for years.

Toyota also purportedly hasn't offered customers repairs or replacements for free, and customers haven't been offered reimbursements for the UA80 transmission problems.

The Toyota UA80 transmission lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division): James LeBoutheller v. Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Steckler Wayne & Love, PLLC, and Barrack, Rodos & Bacine.