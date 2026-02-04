Jeep Grand Cherokee Rear Coil Spring Recall Issued Again

Nearly 84,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles need repaired.

February 3, 2026 — A Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall has been announced to replace a Jeep coil spring recall in June 2023.

The recalled 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil springs may be incorrectly installed and may detach from the Jeeps while driving.

The recall includes nearly 84,000 Grand Cherokees, but Fiat Chrysler believes less than 1% have defective rear coil springs.

Detached springs can be a road hazard to other drivers.

Following the June 2023 rear coil spring recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into complaints. Those owners complained the Grand Cherokee rear coil springs detached even though the Jeeps had supposedly been repaired.

FCA responded with similar reports about Jeeps involved in the 2023 coil spring recall.

FCA is not aware of any crashes or injuries, but nearly 300 warranty claims had been filed by October 2025.

More than 3,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees are recalled in Canada. And Grand Cherokees already repaired under the 2023 recall will need to return to dealerships.

FCA says this Jeep rear coil spring recall is not related to the subject parts but instead is a repair problem about rear coil springs that are out of position. Jeep Grand Cherokee rear coil spring recall letters will be mailed February 12, 2026, to let owners know about the problem.

Second Jeep recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to perform repairs, expected to be in March 2026.

Jeep owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to rear coil spring recall number 20D.